By multiple accounts, efforts to reduce DWI-related incidents this year have paid off — specifically on New Year’s Eve.
The Paris Police Department reported no DUI stops or arrests on New Year’s Eve. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office made only one arrest Dec. 31 around 9:30 p.m. for intoxicated driving, according to the inmate booking report.
There were 88 arrests for DWI-related incidents in 2019 compared to 78 in 2018, Police Chief Bob Hundley said. But he doesn’t see that spike as a negative.
“I don’t know that there is an increase in people who are driving drunk as much as our ability to find intoxicated drivers was better,” he said in an email. “DWI enforcement is part of the preventative patrol efforts of any law enforcement agency.”
Steve Wilson, director of Dylan’s Drivers, said the organization gave 33 rides this New Year’s Eve. Drivers made several bar runs and visited events and parties this year to offer services and raise awareness, he said.
“I do think the program is proving itself,” he said. “I think people are drinking responsibly. I think a lot of people this year just stayed home, enjoying the holiday and visiting with friends and family.”
Dylan’s Drivers was founded by Ronnie and Vicki Ballard seven years ago after the tragic loss of their son. They got the idea from similar ride-sharing programs at Texas A&M and Stephen F. Austin University.
The service provides free, non-judgemental rides throughout Lamar County for people who feel they can’t get to their destination safely, whatever the reason may be. It operates from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays and 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To use Dylan’s Drivers, call the office during hours of operation at 903-905-4959.
There were 13,138 people killed in crashes involving a drunk driver in Texas from 2003 to 2012, according to the CDC. The percentage of Texas adults who, within 30 days, reported driving after drinking excessively is 2.1% compared to the national rate of 1.9%, according to the CDC.
Hundley said the addition of several new officers this year aided the police department’s DWI enforcement efforts.
“When you have staffing shortages, the call load has an impact on officers ability to do preventative patrol,” he said. “The recent assignment of six new officers to patrol, in my opinion, has already been a help and will aid in the efforts of DWI/DUI enforcement.”
