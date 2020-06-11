BONHAM — Fannin County businesses have the commissioners support to continue following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans to reopen the Texas economy, namely moving into phase 3. The third phase of reopening allows businesses to open to 50% of their maximum occupancy.
Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss many issues, including road closures and Covid-19 response procedures.
County Judge Randy Moore also announced the acceptance of federal CARES Act funds, amounting to $187,869, which is 20% of the total federal coronavirus relief that Fannin County can receive. If not spent by the end of December, the county owes the money back to the federal government, and if the funds are used improperly, the county will have to repay any expenditures incurred.
“There is a federal grant program that’s out there called CARES Act. We did submit to the 20%, and we got the money last night. So we are looking for ways in which — and this is for anyone — anyone that hears or knows of something we need to use this money for, we have to use it for Covid-19. But if you have an idea, talk to us,” Moore said.
In other business, commissioners discussed issues with county roads and road maintenance.
Vicki Stanley petitioned the court and her Precinct 4 commissioner, Dean Lackey, for assistance with property disputes centered around CR 3701.
“We have a situation with a neighbor. He lives on the corner of Highway 78 and 68. His property and my property go back up to County Road 3701. The county road is open,” she said. Her neighbor had put up a fence blocking access to a piece of her property that Stanley had planned to give to her daughter.
“All I’m asking is that the fence be removed as soon as possible, the road be graded, and the trees cut back,” she said.
In budget discussion, the court recognized salary increases for the county auditor, the auditor’s assistants, and the court reporter. Two more meetings were planned for Wednesday and today to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Several years behind schedule and stretching beyond budgeted costs, the Fannin County courthouse remodel project has discouraged some. However, Moore provided encouragement.
“You know how the stock market does its thing: drops here and goes downhill, and then all of a sudden starts coming back? That’s where we are; we’re at the bottom. We’re coming back. It’s going to look good, y’all,” Moore said.
Tuesday marked the second meeting to be broadcast through teleconference while the commissioners met in person, a process that the commissioners plan to continue to ensure maximum possible attendance.
