The students in Deborah Andrew’s fourth period class carefully read through the scenario.
“Centerville police discovered the body of a 36-year-old while male (later identified as Gaven Brooks) in an open field of daisies about five miles outside of town,” the exercise reads.
And they were off, with a compiled list of clues found at the scene, the students at Paris High School’s forensics class went through and organized the clues by significance to hone in on the murderer of Brooks. The class has been offered at the high school since 2015, Andrews said.
“They come to understand that a case cannot be completed in one hour like on TV, and that a lot of technology they use on TV or in the movies is not available to solve crimes,” she said.
The class is about 40-50 percent labs and counts as a science credit. Throughout the year, several guest speakers attend and talk with the students about their jobs, including an FBI agent out of the Dallas office.
“I got him,” Andrews said, laughing. “I’ve been trying since we started the program, and finally this year I got him.”
The agent asked Andrews not to identify him, but she said the students enjoyed his presentation.
“He was so nice,” she said. “He made a presentation about the FBI and all sorts of different jobs available. It was interactive. He had a bank robbery scenario on the whiteboard and asked the students questions. It was interesting the way he pulled the kids into each scenario.”
The students even got to try on FBI gear, she said.
Other guests that have visited past classes include a lab tech from the Garland Crime Lab, the local fire marshall and even a Texas Ranger to discuss blood pattern analysis.
The class counts as a science credit, Andrews said, and the students seem to love it.
“The students really like doing labs and getting involved in their learning,” she said.
Students say Andrews has organized an amazing class.
“She’s just a great teacher for it,” Senior Skyler Bryan said. “The class is awesome. We’re studying fingerprints right now. Did you know that a koala bear’s is indistinguishable from a human’s fingerprints?”
The class recently wrapped up a unit on serial killers, Bryan said, and as an assignment, his teacher had them come up with cereal boxes depicting their chosen serial killer. He said his was over Elizabeth Bathery, a 16th century killer, one of the first on record.
Senior Destiny Millard said she plans on minoring in forensics in college. She said she had to wait until senior year to take the class, but she’s glad she did.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “I think it’s good. It gets your mind going and teaches you to be more observant.”
At the end of the course, students receive a certification in forensic science, Bryan said.
“It’s just a certification saying you can analyze crime scenes,” he said. “So, you can have that as a cool credential.”
Andrews said she works with the forensics instructor at Paris Junior College to make sure their coursework feeds into the college program.
