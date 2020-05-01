The man who beat, sexually assaulted and stabbed a 78-year-old Paris woman during a home invasion Aug. 14, 2019, pleaded guilty before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell today in exchange for a 75-year sentence.
Daniel M. Roberts, 54, of Paris, will serve at least 30 years in prison, according to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young.
“Mr. Roberts is an evil human being that never needs to be outside of prison,” Young said. “After discussing the case and details with the victim and her son, we all agreed that this sentence would effectively insure that Mr. Roberts will die in prison.”
