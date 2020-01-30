Lyle Edwards joined the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors at a Wednesday afternoon meeting at the district office, 521 Bonham St.
Retired from the construction business, Edwards was nominated by the City of Paris, replacing former board member Kenneth Kohls. He was sworn in as a director for a two-year term, along with returning directors. Directors are elected by entities served by the appraisal district.
Those returning include Terry Christian, whom the board re-elected as chairman; Kelly Jeffery, secretary; and directors David Dunmon and Keith Mitchell.
Director of Collections Pat Loven told directors the district is ahead about $1 million in collections compared with the same period in 2019.
“We expect a rush Thursday and Friday, and some of our large accounts don’t usually pay until the last day,” Loven said.
Appraisal Supervisor Leah Robertson reported training of three new appraisers is on schedule to replace a retiree and two others who moved on to other positions. The district expects to hire a fourth appraiser soon, which will make a total five appraisers including Robertson
“I am confident we will succeed in reaching the goal of having appraisal notices ready in early May,” Robertson said.
“The district is responsible for appraising 19,000 parcels and in October it’s going to jump to 32,217 in order to appraise all properties on a yearly basis,” executive director Jerry Patton added.
Robertson talked briefly about crowded conditions. Appraisers are officed in the same area, she said.
“Right now we are right next to each other, but we are working through it,” she said.
