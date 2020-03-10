Paris City Council gave final approval to a new city manager’s contract Monday night, and Grayson Path, of Nebraska City, Nebraska, will be on the job April 27.
The nine-page employment agreement includes a $160,000 yearly salary, $7,200 vehicle allowance, 80 accrued sick leave and 80 vacation days in addition to health, disability, life insurance and retirement benefits equal to other city employees. (See the contract at theparisnews.com).
“I make a motion we accept the city manager contract for Grayson Path as presented to us,” Mayor Steve Clifford said after a 30-minute closed door session during which councilors also discussed real property. Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal gave a second to the motion, which received unanimous approval from councilors Renae Stone, Linda Su Knox and Clayton Pilgrim, with Derrick Hughes and Billy Trenado absent.
After the meeting, Clifford said he is ecstatic.
“I think we have found the ideal person to be the city manager for Paris,” the mayor said. “Adjectives to describe this man are young, energetic, intelligent and highly organized, and that is exactly what you want for a city manager. We couldn’t be happier about him coming to Paris, and we really just can’t wait.”
Path said he is equally excited about bringing his young family to Paris during a phone interview after the meeting.
“We are excited about the amenities Paris has to offer a young family like mine,” Path said as he mentioned church opportunities, shopping, on-going economic development and a “sense of great love of community” he experienced during the interview process.
“It’s going to be fun to be a part of all that,” Path said.”My wife, Katie, and I have a son and a daughter, both under 4 years old, and I hope to get settled as quickly as possible, because to do my job successfully, I have to know my family is happy, that they are settled.”
About his initial job experience, Path said he will be “learning and observing, meeting the staff and meeting people in the community.
“I’ll be walking into new projects, new relationships and so many things to learn in a community as active and exciting as Paris,” the new city manager said.
Relationship building, he said, is high on his priority list.
“A big part of city management is relationships, coordination and communication,” Path said. “A key component to being a successful city manager is to establish your resources — know where to go for information and recognize, ‘I’m not the smartest person in the room.’ There are so many assets available in the city staff, the city council, the media and people in general.”
Path said his “dance card” will be full for awhile as he “hops around” getting to meet people and getting to know people.
“People will want to meet me, and I want to meet them,” Path said. “I want to come in, watch and observe — watch and learn before even thinking about making any decisions.”
Path, who has been city manager in Nebraska City, Nebraska, was one of three final all-male candidates for city manager, after City Council narrowed its search to a final four and one candidate withdrew. The city received 30 applications total, officials said previously. Search firm Baker Tilly weeded out 16 of those applications as “not the best qualified” based on the criteria given by City Council. The remaining 14 faced further review, interim city manager and finance director Gene Anderson said earlier in the process.
Anderson was appointed interim manager upon the Aug. 19, 2019, resignation of former city manager John Godwin, who came under fire for a management style described at the time by Portugal as being based on fear. The council selected Baker Tilly to manage the search on Sept. 30 after several firms gave earlier presentations.
Godwin resigned his position only a week after he was suspended with pay. He had held the position for seven years.
Councilors spoke in phone conversations with The Paris News at the time of Godwin’s resignation, giving some insight to concerns that led to a 4-2 vote to suspend him. Clifford said then he believed the council acted in the best interest of the city, and he was pleased the council and Godwin reached an agreement without the need for a public hearing.
Godwin was set to receive more than $116,000 after resigning, according to a separation agreement released in September by city attorney Stephanie Harris. He received a lump sum payment of $26,307.83 for unused vacation pay minus payroll deductions and was to receive $3,705.18 in six monthly payments of $617.53 for health insurance. He also was set to receive $86,308.56 in continued monthly salary payments of $14,384.76.
In return, Godwin was to serve as a home-based consultant when called upon. The agreement included a covenant against bringing litigation against the city for actions taken prior to his resignation, as well as an agreement to cooperate in the defense of any lawsuits brought against the city on or before the date of his resignation. Godwin also waived his rights to employment claims prior to Aug. 19.
