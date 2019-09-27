EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third installment of a four-part series to present a complete property tax roundup for Red River, Lamar, Fannin and Delta county residents. The Red River County roundup was printed Wednesday. Lamar County’s was printed Thursday.
HONEY GROVE — Fannin County tax rates are set, and despite some budget changes and attempts to keep tax rates the same or lower, residents can expect slightly higher tax bills as a result of rising property valuations.
Fannin County’s tax rate was approved Tuesday at 58.9 cents per $100 valuation, unchanged since the previous fiscal year.
Honey Grove City Council passed a tax rate of 80 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year. But the overall $2 million budget includes about a $37,000 increase due to property value increases, city secretary Jaci Garner said.
“The revenue has been raised from the new property that’s been added to the town for this year,” Garner said at September’s city council meeting. “Additional funds will be used for city improvements.”
The new values were a result of growth in the area. Honey Grove is slated to add a development east of town, including a storage unit, a hotel, restaurants and a convenience store that will gradually be annexed into the town, Garner said. The town also had three or four new homes and cabins built in the past year, she said.
Honey Grove ISD kicked off the new school year by passing a lower tax rate and its new budget. The board voted and approved a $1.28 per $100 tax rate, down from last year’s rate of $1.35, along with an $8 million budget.
Morrison said the school district received about $76,000 in additional funding this year as a result of accepting 25 students from the now defunct Roxton ISD. With voter approval, Roxton and Chisum ISDs consolidated at the end of the 2018-19 school year, and while many Roxton students will attend Chisum schools, the district also bordered Honey Grove ISD.
The combined property tax bill for city residents will be $2.669 per $100 valuation. A home valued at $80,700 — Honey Grove’s median home value, according to real estate website Zillow.com — would be taxed $2,153.88. Property of the same value outside of city limits will see a combined tax rate of $1.869 per $100 valuation for a tax bill of $1,508.28.
Tax bills should be mailed out the second week of October, around Oct. 10, Chief Tax Appraiser Mike Jones said. Taxpayers will have until Jan. 31, 2020, to pay, and they become delinquent on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.