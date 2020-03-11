Membership on the Paris Municipal Band Commission is now expanded to include all Lamar County residents, and a term limit requirement no longer exists.
Paris City Council amended a city ordinance to change commission requirements at a Monday meeting.
Introduced by Mayor Steve Clifford, the motion he introduced received little discussion, and councilors voted unanimously to make the change with Derrick Hughes and Billy Trenado absent from the meeting.
“The municipal band commission is special, and we need people with musical experience that are interested in the band,” Clifford, who plays saxophone in the historic organization, said. “We have lost a couple of people who term limited out, and it is unfortunate because they will be hard to replace.”
Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal agreed, and seconded the mayor’s motion.
“I see no problem at all,” Portugal said. “We appreciate volunteers on our commissions, and this (the band) is a treasure in Paris.”
