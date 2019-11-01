Convicted child molester Bryan Lynch of Roxton will spend most of his adult life in prison as a result of action taken this week by a Lamar County jury.
Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced Lynch, 39, to life in prison plus 20 years as recommended Thursday by an eight-woman, four-man jury who found him guilty Wednesday of aggravated sexual assault of a child less than 14 years old and indecency with a child less than 17.
“Mr. Lynch abused women and girls — vulnerable individuals — throughout his entire life,” Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake said after the two-and-a-half-day trial. “He will certainly think about that in the years to come as he will not be eligible for parole until after he has served 40 years.”
During closing arguments Thursday morning, Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young labeled Lynch a “sexual predator” and a “pervert” who has “destroyed people’s lives.”
“When do you want him out in society?” Young asked before recommending jurors give Lynch the maximum sentence of life in prison plus 20 years. “Is his behavior going to change, or is he going to get out and do it again?”
Before pronouncing sentence, Tidwell referenced the defendant’s malingering complaints of incompetency, and noted he was found competent to stand trial, however, the judge said questions remained after a suicide attempt Monday, which delayed the start of the trial.
“He acted appropriately at all times,” Tidwell said of his observation of the defendant during the trial. “No less than on nine occassions, he had conferences with his attorney … usually offering his own input. He took notes, lending credibility to his competency.”
The judge then addressed Lynch.
“You have picked on a lot of people for a long time, and these people were scared of you,” Tidwell said. “By this sentence, that terror stops.”
During the guilt/innocence portion of the trial, the defendant’s former stepdaughter testified about two incidences of sexual abuse, one an inappropriate touching in a recliner while the family lived at the Roxton Arms Apartments. A second event took place in the bedroom of a house on Hackman Street, where she recounted the aggravated sexual assault.
Three women testified to sexual abuse when they were children. A 22-year-old niece testified as did a 30-year-old who said she lived in the house with the defendant when she was 5. A 31-year old cousin who lived briefly with the defendant and his mother when she was 8 also testified.
The prosecution presented four other women during the punishment portion of the trial. Each testified to the defendant’s sexual propensity, including the defendant’s half-sister, his former mother-in-law and a couple of extended family members.
The jury took slightly more than 20 minutes to determine its sentence.
Lynch’s former wife addressed the shackled prisoner during an impact statement before Tidwell ordered him removed from the courtroom.
