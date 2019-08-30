Believing a 29-inch rebar water meter key could be used as a deadly weapon, a Lamar County jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict against a Paris man for assaulting a city worker.
Grover Glatfelter, 50, who has been in the public eye in recent years as an unsuccessful candidate for public office, faces from two to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against 24-year public works employee Mark Shew.
It took the five-woman, seven-man jury almost two hours to return the verdict. Testimony in the punishment phase of the trial was scheduled to resume this morning, with sentencing expected to take place before noon.
Shew testified he was driving along 6th Street SE on his way to a construction site when he noticed the lid to a water meter box in the road and stopped to pick it up.
“I never got out of the truck,” Shew testified, explaining he saw a man, who Shew identified as Glatfelter, throw a water meter key at his city truck. Shew said he drove forward slightly and then saw the defendant with the key again swinging it up over his head as though he was going to throw it again as he screamed something in anger. Shew said he drove away and called the office to report the incident.
Glatfelter testified the truck never stopped, adding he did not throw the turn key. He said he was “messing around” with the meter when he saw an unmarked car driving unusually slow. Earlier that day, Glatfelter and former city manager John Godwin had gotten into “an insult match” at City Hall and he assumed the city worker had been sent to “spy on me,” he said.
“I spoke to the truck and said, ‘get the (expletive) out of here,’ but I wasn’t screaming,” Glatfelter testified after asking presiding District Judge Wes Tidwell if he should repeat in the courtroom the words he used. Glatfelter remained calm throughout the day, often visiting quietly with his attorney.
Lamar County Assistant District Attorney called two Paris Police Department officers to the stand. They testified on how they investigated the case and then arrested Glatfelter at his home. Defense attorney Dan Meehan of Clarksville called no other witnesses.
Prior to his arrest in August 2018, Glatfelter was often seen in town displaying handwritten notes on his car, which addressed his issues of concern. He spoke often during public comment at Paris City Council meetings.
Glatfelter ran two unsuccessful campaigns, one in 2015 for Paris City Council, garnering six votes, and another in 2016 for Paris Junior College regent and received 74 votes. In 2013, he was appointed to the Paris Historical Commission, but was removed from the post by City Council in 2015.
Glatfelter represented himself in a lawsuit filed in 2016 against the city of Paris and Paris Economic Development Corp. in U.S. District Court in Sherman after a controversial 2014 investigation of the economic engine. The case was dismissed.
In 2015, The Paris News reported police being called to an economic development meeting for a disturbance involving Glatfelter. It was reported he offered loud insults, expletives and attempted to incite a physical confrontation with a board member.
Glatfelter has remained in Lamar County Jail since Sept. 1, 2018, on $103,000 in bonds on disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.