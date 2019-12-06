WASHINGTON — Sen. John Cornyn called impeachment a “very dramatic and rare and profoundly serious matter” during a press conference Thursday, and he continued to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her stance on the matter.
Pelosi announced Thursday she has directed her lieutenants to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Coryn said her decision was a “180 degree reversal” from her position earlier this year and was an effort to cater to her Democratic base.
“She knows that a partisan impeachment process will never be successful in removing President Trump. But I think she’s lost control of her own radical base among House Democrats and is doing this against her better judgment,” he said. “(She) pursued a secret proceeding behind closed doors under Adam Schiff, where he excluded Republicans from the process and leaked information that supported their impeachment narrative. So I’ve seen from her comments back in March of 2019 to today, it’s been a 180 degree reversal in terms of her approach. And the only rational, only explanation I can understand, is that she felt like she was forced to do this by by her base in the House.”
The impeachment articles will summarize Democrats’ findings on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and could charge Trump with abuse of office, bribery and obstruction. They are expected to be completed within the coming days, a process led by Pelosi and the House Judiciary Committee. If the panel approves the articles as early as next week, they go to vote in the full House only days before Christmas.
Articles of impeachment act as charges against the president. If the House approves them, they are then sent to the Senate for trial. Senators are jurors and select House members act as prosecutors, or impeachment managers. The chief justice of the Supreme Court presides. If the Senate approves an article of impeachment with a two-thirds guilty vote, the president is convicted and removed from office. If all the articles are rejected, the president is acquitted. Many predict conviction is unlikely in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Cornyn continued to voice that the impeachment will not succeed due to lack of bipartisan support.
“The question is, ‘Should he be impeached and removed from office?’ and I don’t see anything that’s come to light yet which deserves that treatment — and particularly less than a year before the election,” the senator said. “And frankly, I’ve seen nothing, no effort, to try to build bipartisan consensus either in Congress or in the country to support this drastic action.”
Cornyn dodged questions about his own opinion on Trump’s actions in Ukraine. When asked if he would do the same in a country like Afghanistan, he responded, “Well, I’m not going to indulge in a bunch of hypotheticals.”
As the Senate prepares to make a judgement, Coryn is studying previous impeachments like Clinton and Johnson. He called the proceedings “a new role for the Senate” — one different from confirming nominees or passing legislation.
“I would say we’re all kind of feeling our way along and learning as we go, and trying to come to some consensus about how we can get this solemn obligation under the Constitution accomplished, and not turn the Senate into a three ring circus like we’ve seen in the House,” he said.
