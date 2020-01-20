The father of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial received a coveted Quilt of Valor at an early morning presentation Saturday at the Paris Elks Lodge.
Doug Weiberg returned home to Paris with a vision after visiting his hometown in Rochester, Minnesota, more than a decade ago for his 50th high school class reunion. Inspired by a memorial close to where he grew up, Weiberg began a campaign here, resulting in a 2009 groundbreaking and today’s memorial, one of Paris’ most visited attractions.
In addition to the memorial, it was Weiberg’s service to his country for which the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild honored him Saturday at an Elks Lodge breakfast for veterans and a “wrapping” ceremony.
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort you,” circle president Regina Harris-Holcomb said in making the presentation. “We honor all of those who have left everything they hold dearly to go and fight, protect and serve their time. This quilt says ‘thank you’ for your service, your sacrifices and valor in saving our nation.”
Weiberg joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17, and describes his service as being “a crash course in growing up,” Texas Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Tom Archer of Paris said as he read about Weiberg’s military service and career.
Weiberg was stationed at Carswell Air For Base in Fort Worth, a Strategic Air Command post instrumental in the Cold War. There he serviced fuel systems for B-52 bombers and KC-135 refueling tankers, all the time realizing crew lives were dependent on the work he performed, Archer said.
In brief remarks, Weiberg expressed his appreciation; and then about his service to the country, the honoree said, “A man’s got to do what a man’s got to do.”
After spending two years at Carswell, Weiberg was honorably discharged from the service in November 1961. He returned to Rochester and began a career as a field engineer for International Business Machines. He was transferred to Dallas, where he retired in 1975. Weiberg then relocated to Paris and became an entrepreneur in the office equipment industry. After selling his first business, he opened Professional Business Systems, which he sold in 2005 to his stepson, Keith Compton.
Weiberg then focused on the veteran’s memorial, and has spent his retirement years seeing his vision come to fruition.
“This beautiful memorial was built through Doug’s tenacity as well as his ability to work with others in its design and the generous donations from the community,” reads a plaque at the memorial’s entrance. “The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial is a place for reflection, remembrance and gratitude. It is our hope that this will also be a place to educate present and future generations of the sacrifices made by members of their own families and their community to secure the freedoms we all enjoy. May it be a reminder that ‘Freedom is not free.’”
