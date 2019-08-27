Interim City Manager Gene Anderson told Paris City Council on Monday he would enlist several known executive search teams to make presentations in September in an effort to find the city’s next city manager.
In answer to questions from the council, the interim manager covered information about costs and how search teams work.
“It should cost the city about $25,000,” Anderson said of a typical search period of about four months in answer to an initial question by Councilor Clayton Pilgrim.
“That will include background checks of applicants, credential checks and a lot more information than we would be able to put together?” Pilgrim asked.
Anderson answered in the affirmative, then explained firms would explain their scope of work along with costs when search firm representatives make presentations to the council.
“Normally they will advertise for applicants and then narrow those applicants down to about 10,” Anderson said. “You can then narrow those down and conduct interviews and either choose a candidate or select none and go through the process again.”
“That’s a lot of money, and I think it’s imperative we use a firm that will bring us qualified candidates,” Pilgrim said, adding he believes “this will be a sought after job because Paris is a good town with a qualified city staff.”
Before selecting applicants, Anderson said a search team would come to Paris, talk to the council, staff and business leaders to gain insight into the city’s culture and to get a feel about what kind of manager the city is wanting.
Anderson named off several of what he considers “better known search firms,” and Councilor Paula Portugal said she did research as well on the Texas City Manager’s Association website.
“I wrote down a list of five, which is almost exactly like the ones Mr. Anderson has mentioned,” Portugal said. “I have confidence in what he is doing.”
In answer to questions from councilors Linda Knox and Derrick Hughes about how people not already in a firm’s repertoire could apply, Anderson said a search team would advertise in trade journals and a copy of the advertisement could be placed on the city’s website.
After about a 13-minute discussion, council members agreed to authorize Anderson to invite four or five firms to make presentations and begin the search for a permanent city manager, leaving Anderson as interim during the process.
