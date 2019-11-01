A 34-year-old man turned himself in to Lamar County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after being wanted for four years for his suspected role in a fatal accident, District Attorney Gary Young confirmed.
Aaron Scott Murrell, whose jail record lists a Bogata address, was indicted July 27, 2015, on charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated, third or more. He was involved in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of Bridget Johnson, 33, of Paris, on June 5, 2015, about 10 miles northeast of Paris.
The motorcycle was northbound on FM 1500 at Lamar Point when it left the road on the east side and went into a ditch, Texas Department of Public Safety information officer Mark Tackett said previously. Johnson, a passenger, died on the scene. Murrell was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center with injuries, which prevented his immediate arrest, Young said Thursday.
Following Murrell’s indictment, the court issued an order for his arrest on July 29, 2015. Murrell avoided
detention for several years, and efforts were made to work with out-of-state agencies to track him, but he changed addresses frequently and dodged efforts to find him, Young said.
Murrell turned himself in Wednesday for unknown reasons, Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tommy Moore said. He remained in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $251,600, on charges including improper driver’s license for vehicle type; unsafe speed; driving with invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without final resolution; driving while intoxicated, third or more charge; intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle, one count and motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more charge.
