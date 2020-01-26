On Saturday, the first annual Souper Social event was hosted by the Sam Bell Maxey House and the Lamar County Genealogical Society to raise awareness for the two organizations and help bring the community together.
Toting crockpots filled with all manner of food-stuffs, many came to tour the displays at the genealogical society’s headquarters at the Depot, socialize over a home-cooked meal, and learn more about the Red River Valley history.
Guest speaker Robin Cole-Jett, a Red River historian and published author, gave an interactive presentation. She spoke about the impact of steamships on the Red River Valley area and the struggles the government endured to implement effective means of transportation. Cole-Jett believes that the Red River valley is unique compared to other areas.
“We have a colonial history here that is French and Spanish,” she said.
She went on to discuss Catalan history and the Caddos and other Native American tribes that populated the area before colonization. However, Cole-Jett believes the major idea that differentiates the Red River Valley is the land along the river.
“When you go west of Paris, the landscape changes,” she said. “You have this eastern kind of landscape on this side, and that’s the south — the American south with all of the plantations and so forth. But the further west you go along the Red River, you get ranching. So that is where the south meets the west, and that’s exactly what the Red River is.”
Cole-Jett has published five books, her most recent covering the history of ghost towns along the Red River. She was originally born in Paris, but later moved to Germany. In Germany, she was constantly surrounded by history, she said.
“I mean, my old elementary school, it was actually a castle from the 13th century.” Such stories sparked her love for history, but when she came back to the United States, she grew enamored with the 1967 movie “Bonnie and Clyde.” When she discovered that Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were from this area, she could hardly believe it.
“De Leaon Clyde Barrow, he’s buried in Dallas. Bonnie is buried in Dallas, and their families were from here, and they were all over East Texas and then into Oklahoma and so forth. So I started that research, and it just kind of snowballed from there.”
The participants loved gathering to learn more about the steamships on the Red River Valley.
“I just love history and, you know, here learning about how things were in the old days really is interesting,” said attendee Brenda Vernon.
“I knew nothing about steamboats, so I really wanted to know more about the river itself, because I have wondered why it’s not navigated like many rivers are,” said participant Vickie George.
The two organizations may also host similar events in the future.
“It’s just a way to help forward our mission of being out in the community, presenting history and being there for people to come and learn,” said Kaitlyn Ammon, an employee of the Sam Bell Maxey House. “The main goal for the event is just for everybody to come, have fun, have a good meal, and learn something awesome from Robin.”
