Detroit High School’s Class of 2020 will be known for many things, not least among them that students left school in mid-March and never returned because of Covid-19. But it will have another claim to local fame: co-valedictorians.
Kaisen Eldridge and Matthew Marquez have earned the same grade point average — 11.6358461 — on a 16-point GPA scale.
When officials realized they had identical GPAs, they consulted with Texas Education Agency on what to do. They were told it’s possible to have two of the highest ranking students simultaneously. With Eldridge and Marquez sharing the title, Lois Wims was named salutatorian.
Kaisen Ann Eldridge was active in sports during her high school career, being a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball, track, tennis, softball and powerlifting teams. She has been all-district Setter of the Year for two consecutive years, the varsity volleyball team captain for three years and was named to the Volleyball Academic All-State teams for numerous associations.
Eldridge’s academic achievements include being inducted into the National Honor Society and being the organization’s president for the 2019-20 school year, being inducted into Paris Junior College’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society, being named Red River County Texas Scholar and advancing to regionals in UIL Current Issues and events for three consecutive years.
Eldridge plans on attending Texas Tech University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and then continuing her education for a Doctorate in physical therapy.
“I have put in an immense amount of time to my studies and activities, and I am proud to say that my dedication has paid off, as it has secured my long-time goal of being top of my class. What keeps me striving for excellence is knowing that I am pursuing a degree that will allow me to have my dream job, where I will be able to help others and give back to my community,” Eldridge said.
Matthew Jose Marquez is actively involved in FFA and served as the Detroit chapter’s vice president for two years and the area VI association’s vice president during his senior year. He was elected to serve as the Paris District FFA Sentinel and became the Detroit Ambassador to the Red River County Chamber of Commerce.
Marquez has achieved academic success through becoming a Texas Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club, participating in UIL Academics and advancing to Regionals each year, becoming an awarded cast member in One Act Play and NET-OLE each year and participating in UIL athletics while playing basketball and track. He was also a member of the Eagle Drumline.
Marquez has received over $30,000 in scholarships and plans on attending Texas A&M University in College Station. There, he will join the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band as a percussionist in the Corps of Cadets. He will major in geophysics and plans to pursue a leadership and research career with NASA.
“I am incredibly thankful for the awards and scholarships I have been able to obtain over the course of high school. I couldn’t have done it without the wonderful support from my family, friends, and teachers. Each day I strive for excellence because I know it is my duty to give back to the world. One day I hope to change something big, for the better,” Marquez said.
Both students were voted “most likely to succeed” by their graduating class.
Salutatorian Lois Wims achieved academic success through FFA, the National Honor Society, One Act Play and Net-OLE. Her athletic achievements include receiving second place at the Honey Grove Powerlifting Meet in 2018 and first place Outstanding Lifter at the Detroit Meet in 2018. She received Best Cross-Country Female MVP in 2019.
Wims received a Southern Arkansas University Scholarship Award and the Lennox Foundation Scholarship. She plans on attending Southern Arkansas University to obtain a career in biological science in order to pursue a career in dentistry.
“I am proud of my accomplishments, and I appreciate the recognition for those accomplishments. When I was young, I can remember hearing people say that they wish they could go back and do ‘something’ again to make it better. I decided to do my best in the first place, so that when I was older, I would have no regrets,” Wims said.
All three graduates will give speeches at the graduation ceremony.
