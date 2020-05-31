HONEY GROVE —Fifty nine Honey Grove ISD graduates walked to receive their diplomas at a socially distanced ceremony Friday. Taking place on the football field, the commencement ceremony honored 39 members of Honey Grove’s Class of 2020 with distinguished levels of achievement and numerous other awards, honors and scholarships bestowed upon them.
To provide for social distancing guidelines and prevention methods, each graduate was given seven tickets to the ceremony to give to family members. Only those with tickets were allowed to attend, although the ceremony was also streamed through Facebook Live as well. Parents were asked to hand diplomas to their children after they walked across the stage, wearing masks and gloves to prevent potential virus spread.
Valedictorian Hayden Stroud and Salutatorian Alexandra Morrison both addressed their classmates at the ceremony.
“For some, it seems like it has taken forever. For others, it seemed to happen way too fast. But whether we like it or not, that day has finally come. Today marks the final steps of our 14-year journey,” Stroud said. He added that even though their final experiences had been changed due to the virus, there was still hope in the adversity.
“Our final day to walk those halls came and went without us even knowing. In the midst of all this corona chaos, there was one quote from one of my all-time favorite people that kept me going. ‘If we can make it through December, everything is gonna be all right,’” he said, quoting one of his instructors, Ruth Ann Jones.
First in his class, Stroud will be attending Texas A&M University at College Station in the fall with numerous scholarships.
Morrison will be attending Texas A&M University of Commerce in the fall on a full-ride scholarship, with tuition, room, board and fees completely paid. She won several other scholarships as well.
Superintendent Todd Morrison compared the Class of 2020 to the class of 1940, which also had its graduation ceremony on the Honey Grove ISD football field. From World War II to the age of the coronavirus, both classes had overcome significant odds to graduate.
“The Class of 1940, when they graduated, were in the midst of the second World War. The class of 2020, you were born into 9/11. And from there, we’ve been in war constantly since then. Class of 1940 was coming out of the Great Depression. And after coming out of the Great Depression, they were in a recession, so the graduating class of 1940’s unemployment rate was around 20%,” Morrison said.
“Class of 2020, you are coming into one of the biggest pandemics that we’ve ever had health-wise, of our generation. Our unemployment rate is very similar to what it was in 1940 at this current time.”
However, the theme of resiliency has remained constant, he stated.
“Now, the word resilience defines both of those classes. Webster describes resilience as being able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult decisions. My definition of resilience is not allowing an event to define you in reaching your own personal goals. These events that I had talked about beforehand do not define us.”
He described the obstacles members of the Class of 2020 have overcome, from a graduate who had been wheelchair-bound, to a man who had spoken no English at the beginning of his freshman year.
“Thirty nine of these 59 graduates will be distinguished graduates tonight. Over half of this class is honor graduates. They have received, as Dr. Mariani said, well over $400,000 in scholarships. That defines this class. That’s resiliency. We have one young lady in this class tonight who has been wheelchair-bound her entire educational career; she will graduate tonight. And from there, she wants to be a sportswriter. That’s resiliency, that’s the Class of 2020,” Morrison said.
