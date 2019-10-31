UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.: The jury recommended a sentence of 20 years on the indecency with a child by sexual contact charge and life on the aggravated sexual assault of a child. The sentences were stacked.
_____
The memory of the state’s key witness improved Wednesday morning, and by late afternoon a Lamar County jury found 39-year-old Bryan Lynch of Roxton guilty of child sexual abuse.
The five-man, seven-woman jury is to decide Lynch’s punishment for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact during proceedings this morning at the Lamar County Courthouse.
It took a review Tuesday afternoon of a taped interview at a Dallas-based Children’s Advocacy Center and a brief session with Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake for the teenage witness to testify more specifically about what her stepfather did to her at their Roxton home in the summer of 2017.
“She was just overwhelmed and scared yesterday when she walked into the courtroom and saw her abuser for the first time in a long time,” Drake said of the victim after her morning testimony.
Earlier in the morning, and after questioning her in court outside the presence of the jury, Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell ruled the teen competent to testify after Paris defense attorney Nick Stallings questioned her mental capabilities. She has been diagnosed with attention deficit disorder along with long-term and short-term memory loss, according to testimony by her and her mother.
The teenager recounted two specific instances during testimony Wednesday, one of inappropriate touching in a recliner while the family lived at the Roxton Arms Apartments. A second event took place in the bedroom of a house on Hackman Street, where she recounted the aggravated sexual assault.
Both the girl and her mother testified about Lynch sitting around the house naked covered only by a blanket and about him forcing the victim to massage his back for long periods of time, testimony collaborated by the teen’s brother as well as by two relatives who lived nearby.
Among the dozen witnesses for the state, three women testified to sexual abuse by the defendant when they were children. A 22-year-old niece testified as did a 30-year-old who said she lived in the house with the defendant when she was 5. A 31-year old cousin who lived briefly with the defendant and his mother when she was 8 also testified.
During closing arguments, Drake talked about the collaboration of the teen’s testimony by other witnesses; Lynch’s attempted suicide Monday at the Lamar County Jail as demonstrating “consciouness of guilt, one of the strongest types of evidence.” and the testimony of the three adult women, which, Drake said, showed Lynch’s inclination to commit sex acts.
Drake also addressed the reason she ended testimony Monday afternoon to allow the victim to refresh her memory by reviewing statements made in a Dallas-based interview earlier this year.
“I don’t want you to think we coached her other than to say, ‘go in and tell the truth,’” Drake said, adding, “It is appropriate and proper to speak to witnesses in advance of their testimony.”
In his closing argument, Stallings also addressed the victim’s memory lapse.
“For an hour she could not remember details,” he argued. “We take a break, and she is a little better going back over her testimony. That alone is reasonable doubt. She had a hard time remembering details because it didn’t happen.”
The defense also argued the teen and her mother wanted the defendant gone.
“She didn’t enjoy being married to him and she wanted him to move out,” Stallings said, adding the mother approached her daughter and asked if Lynch touched her in any way, and the teenager parroted the mother, telling her mother what she wanted to hear.
In rebuttal, Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young argued Stalling’s position that the case was conjured up by the mother makes no sense.
“Why in the world would she put herself through this for a man that has been out of her life for more than a year?” Young argued.
Looking toward today’s sentencing, Young ended the state’s closing argument by saying, “There is no doubt about the sexual abuse; he had the MO — he likes little girls. Lamar County takes this job serious. He is guilty, and now we need to talk about sending him to prison.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.