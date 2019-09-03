The North East Texas Travelers will stage its 33rd annual Rod Run all day Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris. Members of the club also will gather for another Friday Nite on th’ Plaza the evening before the Rod Run.
Friday Nite on th’ Plaza offers the group’s members, as well as the public, the chance to spend a “night out on the town,” with downtown dining available and live entertainment by ‘The C.’
Saturday’s gathering at the fairgrounds features grassy, shaded parking areas and a climate-controlled building with a noon meal available. A variety of adult and childrens’ games will be conducted, and vendors will be on hand. A Wipe Out will be conducted. Admission to the public is free.
Competitors’ entry fee is $25 with awards going to the top 20 winners. Grand prizes will be awarded, as well as trophies. Door prizes will be given. The awards ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. The event will go on rain or shine.
For information about the Rod Run or Friday Nite on th’ Plaza, call Bill Clark at 903-785-3181 or email northeasttexastravelers@yahoo.com.
