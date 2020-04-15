Reavis Z. Wortham, a native of Paris, and longtime columnist for The Paris News, now a successful and award-winning novelist, has been named a 2020 Spur Award winner by the Western Writers of America for a second and consecutive time.
“Hawke’s Target,” the third in Wortham’s series of books featuring Texas Ranger Sonny Hawke, recently garnered the WWA 2020 Spur Award in the Best Western Mass-Market Paperback Novel category. “Hawke’s War,” his second novel in the series, published by Kensington Press under the Pinnacle imprint, won this prestigious award last year. The fourth in the series, “Hawke’s Fury,” is set for release in May 2020.
“I am excited and humbled by this honor,” said Wortham, a retired educator and a columnist for many notable newspapers and outdoor magazines for more than three decades. “Winning a Spur Award from the Western Writers Association last year for ‘Hawke’s War’ was the culmination of a lifelong dream, but receiving two consecutive awards in the same category, this time with ‘Hawke’s Target’ was unimaginable. This only goes to show that if you reach for your dreams, you just might find them.”
A fourth-generation Texan, Wortham is also the author of the historical “Red River Mystery” series set in rural Northeast Texas in the 1960s. Published by Poisoned Pen Press/Sourcebooks, there are seven novels in this series with number eight, “Laying Bones,” set to release in January 2021. His first award-winning novel in the Red River series, “The Rock Hole,” was originally released in 2011. With the merger of Poisoned Pen Press and Sourcebooks, the debut novel is being re-released in October 2020 with a fresh, updated cover and an introduction by legendary Texas author, Joe R. Lansdale.
“It’s gratifying to know that your work has legs,” Wortham said. “When Sourcebooks reached out to tell me they were going to re-release ‘The Rock Hole’ in October, with an entirely new cover and an introduction by legendary Texas author from Nacogdoches, Joe R. Lansdale, I was floored. The publishers felt that this first novel in the Red River series set in Lamar County didn’t get enough critical attention and feel that this time ‘The Rock Hole’ will catch the wind.”
Wortham has penned more than 2,000 newspaper and magazine articles, and currently writes for three Texas newspapers. Additionally, he is the Humor Editor for Texas Fish and Game Magazine. Wortham lives in Prosper.
