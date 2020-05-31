Part 2 of a two part series on the issue of mail-in voting.
Voting by mail has been a contentious issue in Texas — and across the nation — for the past few months.
Last week, The Paris News printed opposing views from local party leaders, and this week, the newspaper talked to Lamar County elections administrator Tricia Johnson about future voting possibilities.
For right now, all that is being discussed between different election offices around the state is basic preventative measures, Johnson said, not really anything about expanding mail-in ballot options.
“I’m thinking it won’t pass,” Johnson said in an email.
“I guess that’s what everyone else is thinking. All they’re talking about now is masks, face shields, etc.”
Different judges at the state and federal levels have weighed in on expanding mail-in ballot lawsuits, with the Texas Supreme Court recently agreeing with the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the novel coronavirus pandemic is no reason to expand. But the high court also ruled that election officials don’t have to check voter claims of disability.
Another lawsuit at the federal level asks whether it’s constitutional for those 65 and older to vote by mail while denying that option to younger voters. A federal judge ruled it was unconstitutional, and now a federal appeals court is reviewing the case.
In last week’s article, Lamar County Republican Chair Chris Dux said mail-in ballots have the opportunity for more fraud to occur, and Johnson agreed, saying there has been an instance of it in Lamar County.
“While Russ was here, we had a prominent judge’s wife turn in mail ballot applications for all of their children that actually did not live here stating ‘out of county,’” she said, adding the adult children remained registered in the county for a while, and legally the office can’t question them. “She’d send them all in different envelopes, too. All were in the same handwriting. We sent the ballots to the kids at the address she provided, and they’d fill it out and send it back. They signed the ballot envelope with their own signature, which didn’t even get close to the handwriting she signed for them. Those were clearly obvious. There’s been no others that I’ve ever seen. That just tells you it can happen.”
However, the county election officials have remained vigilant, she said.
“Fortunately, our mail ballot board judge is always on top of it,” Johnson said. “If the signatures don’t match as bad as these, it’s set aside, and they get a letter of rejection stating the reason why.”
For the upcoming elections, the July runoff and November’s presidential election, which always show a higher turnout than most elections, it would have to be one process or the other, Johnson said.
“Since we are a two-person office, the county would have to allow me to get temporary help to process what would be approximately over 8,000 voter mail kits, (envelope to send, ballot secrecy envelope, ballot, dear voter letter and return envelope),” she said. “It’s a lengthy process. I say one or the other. We don’t want to send a lot of ballots and still have to have all of our polling locations open. That’s calling to find workers, schedule training, getting them paid, etc. That’s just too much wasted time. If you tell them they can all vote by mail, they will.”
In a previous article, Johnson noted that Lamar County has 32 precincts, which is far more than most counties of the same size.
Dallas-area county Van Zandt has 53,921 people and only 10 precincts. Kerr County has a population of 50,562 and 20 precincts. In a range of 44,000 population to 58,000 in population, the average number of precincts is 18.5, excluding Lamar County.
For now, though, the governor’s office has expanded the early voting period for the runoff election on July 14 to June 29, instead of July 6. She does not expect a large turnout for voting in July, Johnson said.
“The runoffs are always slow. The only runoff for Republicans is precinct one commissioner. So only precinct one voters would even get to vote,” she said. “On the Dems there are only two state level races and we really don’t have many Dems in Lamar County anymore. November will be different, that’s for sure.”
All voting entities have moved their May elections to November, and some may consolidate with the county.
“The city, PJC and PISD are the only entities we contract with, and the city is having one and I’ve heard PJC is to but no one has talked to me about it,” Johnson said. “The others conduct their own election. NLISD usually shares this (the courthouse annex) location with us on election day in May, but since it’s moved to November, they’ll have to find another location as this is not an election day location for the primaries or general election.”
