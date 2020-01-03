Although it’s been through a couple of name changes, the mission of Immanuel Baptist Church — to harvest lost souls for salvation, to pray, to listen with compassion, to nurture and to serve the community — remains the same as church leaders envisioned 125 years ago.
The congregation will celebrate those 125 years with a banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday and during the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday with Bible study at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 1771 Bonham St.
Former pastor Charles Higgs, who served Immanuel in the early 1980s, will bring the celebratory message. Other former pastors, including Randall Scott, who served from August 1983 through December 2009, also will be recognized, as will former staff members, according to Steve Gunter, minister of education and outreach.
“We are excited about this celebration in recognition of the long history of this church and its service to the community,” Gunter said. “We welcome the public to join us in this celebration.”
First organized as Second Baptist Church in 1895, the congregation constructed a sanctuary at Immanuel’s present location, and through the years facilities have been updated to meet the needs of a growing congregation, according to church records. The name of the church became West Paris Baptist Church in 1902 and in 1920 the name changed to Immanuel Baptist Church.
An indication of the church’s intent to harvest lost souls, the church purchased a nearby lot in 1920 and constructed an open-air tabernacle at a time in history when outdoor revivals flourished and dinner on the grounds was a common occurrence. The tabernacle has since been removed to allow church expansion.
The present sanctuary was built in 1958 and an education building and fellowship hall were added in 1976. A 3,500-square-foot facility was added in 2002 to house a gymnasium with a walking track above, additional classrooms, a meeting room, kitchen and church offices.
Constructed by volunteers over a seven-year period, the new facility bears the name The Love Building, named by then pastor Randall Scott “for the love shown by those who helped build it; love for the church; love for each other and love for God.”
On one of two properties the church owns on Northeast Loop 286, long range plans are to build a new facility, according to Gunter.
“We will know when the time comes as the church continues to serve a growing community,” Gunter said.
With a long history of service to others, the congregation at Immanuel Baptist continue to serve, both locally and in mission work elsewhere. The church is host to a number of youth meetings. Its women’s group supports the staff at nearby Justiss Elementary with birthday celebrations and other activities along with filling shoeboxes for the Samaritan’s Purse yearly Operation Christmas campaign. Among other things, men of the church minister to motorcyclists yearly at the large gathering in Sturgess, South Dakota, and participate in the construction of churches elsewhere and in building wheelchair ramps locally when called upon.
