t’s being called the “Silver Tsunami.” As more and more Baby Boomers pass away or move from their homes into retirement communities, they are expected to leave behind millions of homes in the U.S., ballooning the number of houses on the market in many communities.
But don’t expect those waves to crash into the Paris housing market anytime soon, local real estate agents say. In fact, they expect the opposite.
“What I’ve experienced in recent years is Baby Boomers moving into Paris, so we’ve kind of been experiencing the inverse effect,” local Realtor Brittney Keys said.
“We’re a market that’s always been popular among retirees, so it’s been the case for a while, but it’s become especially prominent in recent years.”
Whereas many real estate markets nationwide have seen inventory rise in recent years — with expectations it will continue to grow — Lamar County has seen a different story.
Heading into 2020, there are currently 103 homes on the market here, on par with how many have been on the market at the start of the past few years, Keys said. About 10 years ago, though, there were consistently significantly more homes on the market, with years starting with around 120 on the market, she said.
According to Keys, 64% of the homes in Lamar County are owner-occupied. Of those, 20% of the homeowners are age 65 and older.
“I definitely think this is a positive attribute for the county,” Keys said. “Any trend that brings people into Paris as far as being new members of the community is great.”
Nationwide, roughly 730,000 homes previously owned by seniors were put on the market from 2007 to 2017, according to an analysis from real estate company Zillow.
From 2017 to 2027, a projected 920,000 homes will go onto the market each year by people 60 or older. By the decade of 2027-37, there is expected to be 1.17 million homes per year entering the market due to the departure of seniors. In the cities most expected to be hit by the wave, about two-thirds of the total homes are expected to go on the market by 2037.
Expected to dodge the national wave, Lamar County isn’t an anomaly in Texas. Zillow lists Dallas, Austin and Houston among the cities it expects to be unaffected by the Silver Tsunami, mainly because of the relatively low number of Baby Boomers already residing there.
