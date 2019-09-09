The Paris Fire Department is in the running to win $100,000 for its 2018 lip sync challenge video, airing on CBS’ “Lip Sync to the Rescue” show at 7 p.m tonight.
After more than 11 million votes, the Paris Fire Department’s #LipSyncChallenge video has emerged as a top 10 contender to be featured on the television network’s show. From more than 1,000 videos, CBS chose its top 30 offered to the public for voting in April.
“I’m super excited for the guys, they had a blast making it. It’s cool that they get to go national with it,” Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel said previously. “I wasn’t here when they made it, but I think it’s pretty awesome. I think the guys are kind of excited about it.”
In answering a challenge by the Paris Police Department to create its own lip-sync challenge video, the Paris Fire Department became a 2018 internet sensation as its video, co-produced by Jeff Davis, Lea Emerson, Broadway and eParisExtra.com, was watched more than 1 million times.
Once the final two videos are announced, viewers will vote live on Twitter to determine the winner, according to CBS. The winning department will be awarded $100,000, and the runner-up will get $50,000 to take back to their communities.
