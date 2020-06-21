Horns blaring accompanied by excited cheers greeted Juneteenth parade participants Saturday morning as they finished a long procession through Paris.
Starting at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and 20th Street NE, the parade came to its end in Leon Williams Park.
Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that slaves in Galveston learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing them.
“It was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free,” according to Juneteenth.com.
This year was one of the biggest Juneteenth parades that Yulanda Reeves, president of People Helping People, has seen in her 15 years of organizing it. More than 50 cars decorated with Black Lives Matter logos joined various floats and ATVs through Paris. Young dancers also marched alongside the floats.
“I think it was so big this time because of everything that is going on. Everybody is just trying to come out and support the Black Lives Matter movement,” Reeves said.
Many from the community sold beverages and food in the park while other businesses participated in the parade.
“We had at least 20 businesses come in support from all over the community,” said Shatara Moore, a member of PHP who has helped Reeves plan the parade for four years.
“We had people come in from Indianapolis to as far as Mexico,” Reeves said.
Parade watchers such as Miss Ellis, who has lived in Texas her entire life and grew up celebrating the holiday, believe that the parade is crucial for celebrating freedom and coming together as a community.
“We just want equal rights. That’s what this parade is all about, just being equal,” Ellis said.
“It was a big day when I was a child. I think it’s just something we need to celebrate our freedom. It’s a celebration just like any other holiday. Martin Luther King Jr. would want us to come together like this as we love one another,” Ellis said.
Activities after the parade included a dominoes tournament, a T-shirt and face mask design competition, a community giveaway, a float design competition and a renegade challenge. There was also a dance competition between the Tik Tok Queens, the Blazing Flames and the Dancing Stars.
