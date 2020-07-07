Despite the heat on July 4, Leon Williams Park was full of people. Some swayed to music blasting from large speakers, others gathered around tables piled high with hot dogs and some sat under the shade of trees in camping chairs. But almost all of them were dressed in black, and a patriotic Independence Day celebration wasn’t on their minds.
“We’re doing it on purpose to be on the Fourth of July because Frederick Douglass said ... ‘How can a slave celebrate the Fourth of July if you’ve never been independent? We have no independence’,” organizer Westley Martin said.
Attendees were there for Martin’s “Peace and Power Rally,” which was intended to bring the Black community and supporters in Paris together for healing, dialogue and encouragement. Following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer, the dialogue about police brutality against Black Americans and systemic racism that had been simmering reached a boiling point.
Then there was the recent altercation at a Paris gas station between three adult Anglo males and two Black teenagers. It was part of what inspired the rally. One of the adults engaged in a fistfight with a 16-year-old, and then the other adult, Robert Jameson, held both the teen and his 17-year-old brother at gunpoint. Jameson has since been charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, the adult who fought the 16-year-old has not been arrested or charged, leaving many in the Paris community feeling like justice is not being served. The mother of the teens, Tameka Baldwin, spoke at the rally and thanked the community for coming together to support her sons.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody out here trying to get justice for these boys,” Baldwin said. “If it was your child, I’d be here with you. If it was your grandchild, I’d be here with you. And you’re out here with me, so thank y’all.”
Martin emphasized the importance of calling the event a “rally” and not a “protest.” He said the term “protest” has been used by media outlets and others to discredit movements, painting them as violent and that the nature of a rally is different from a protest. For him, a rally is about coming together as a community, having a discussion and learning.
“I’m doing this because I feel like it’s important that we, as a people, can discuss,” Martin said. “And that’s what you do at a rally, you discuss. At a rally, you talk. You don’t scream and holler. Emotion is not the driving force in a rally, emotion is the driving force of a protest because people are upset and they’re mad. But this is a little different. I wanted it to be civil. I want to sit down as civil people, talk as civil people, and learn together and see what we can do together as a community.”
The rally was carefully organized by Martin and included a booth so attendees could register to vote as well as flyers with an agenda. He said generous donations of money, food and water from community members made the rally possible.
“Really all the money that came, it was from the Black community and a lot of other residents of Paris that just donated money to the cash apps, and we went and bought material ...” Martin said. “We got food for over 300 people. So we are ready and prepared to make this rally something positive.”
In lieu of singing the National Anthem, the Rev. Billy Mitchell belted out the African American National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which was received with cheers and applause. He was followed by Shenita Cleveland, an activist from Dallas who came to Paris specifically for the event. Cleveland spoke about the racist history of the South, particularly in smaller communities like Paris, and encouraged Black residents to acknowledge the strength they have within themselves.
“I know y’all are warriors. You’ve endured a lot,” Cleveland said. “People from Paris are strong, they’re fighters. You don’t only survive, you overcome.”
Several other speakers followed Cleveland, including local activist and organizer Brenda Cherry, Paris Councilman Derrick Hughes and an attorney from Dallas, Larry Taylor. Taylor, who is with The Cochran Firm, has agreed to represent Gill and Baldwin, and he said the other man involved in the altercation should be charged. The firm announced in a press release they “will be conducting their own independent investigation into the incident.”
True to his word about creating a space for a dialogue, Martin opened up the floor to anyone at the rally who wanted to make a brief statement. Dozens of people lined up to share messages of support, resilience, frustration and solidarity. Several encouraged people to vote, others, like Hughes, told the crowd to come to City Council meetings. Many spoke of the power the Black community has to create change in Paris.
One of the last speakers who took to the mic was Chevis High, who left his daughter’s birthday party to come to the rally. He encouraged attendees to get involved with groups in their community, like the NAACP. A new member of the local chapter, High brought applications with him in his backpack to help people sign up.
“We can talk all day long, but until we decide to step out and become active in this community, things will not change,” High said. “It doesn’t matter which path you take, because there are several different roads in this fight. We just need you to be on one of those roads.”
