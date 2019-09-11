An audit of the year-long process of consolidating Roxton ISD into Chisum ISD showed no significant findings, Chisum Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told his district’s Board of Trustees.
“It was a good, clean audit to close the consolidation between our schools. There were no finds,” he said.
The audit finalizes the process of folding the districts into each other, with Roxton property owners now set to receive Chisum ISD property tax bills. Roxton ISD finished its last school year in May, and although Roxton officially consolidated into the Chisum district, students were given a choice between Chisum and another neighboring district, Honey Grove ISD. Chisum picked up the majority of Roxton’s students.
In his superintendent’s report, Chalaire provided trustees a final attendance count: 1,068 students total for the district, an all-time high.
“First time in the history of Chisum ISD we’ve been over 1,000 students, so we are basically full,” Chalaire said previously. “Our enrollment at every campus is up.”
Additionally on Monday, Chisum trustees approved the extracurricular status of their 4-H organization, as well as their adjunct faculty agreement.
In his construction update, Chalaire said everything was on track. As reported last month, the district’s new multipurpose building is already in use for recess and athletic practices and is simply in need of a few finishing touches. The performing arts center is on track and will be finished before Christmas 2019, Chalaire said.
Chisum trustees approved financial reports, the minutes of Aug. 5 and 29 meetings and budget amendments, including funds for a sprinkler system. They also approved a school board nominee — Craig Burns — for the Chisum School Health Advisory Committee.
The board will meet next Oct. 21 at 5:45 p.m. at 3250 S. Church St.
