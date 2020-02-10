Paris City Council has selected a new city manager, Mayor Steve Clifford announced tonight.
Grayson Path, of Nebraska City, Neb., has been chosen and will be relocating to Paris, Clifford said. His start date has not been announced yet.
Path has been the city manager in Nebraska City from June 2015 to present, Clifford said. He previously worked in Kansas for several years. He has a family with two young children, Clifford said.
"We had three excellent candidates; it was a difficult decision. Each one brought his own benefits and advantages," Clifford said. "We were all very excited about Mr. Path."
Path was one of three final all-male candidates for the position. Clifford contacted him immediately following the meeting tonight to notify him, he said.
For more on this story, read the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
