DEPORT — Deport held a soft opening for a Dollar General store on Friday, which had been delayed for six days due to technical difficulties.
According to Deport Mayor John Mark Francis, a grand opening is set to take place on July 11.
“We are thrilled to have Dollar General in Deport, Texas. What makes this more exciting is that this is the first corporate business in Deport since 1980,” Francis said.
Inside the store, necessary items such as food, beverages, leaning products and cooking ware can be found throughout the isles.
There are a few displays without merchandise, such as greeting cards, due to the soft opening being a trial run.
“We want the community to feel the convenience of having everything right here close to them. Deport is not a very big town, so we want to make sure that we have everything that we can. We want to make sure that we make our community happy,” Rhonda Todd, the manager of Dollar General said.
A few home decor items can also be found throughout the store.
“We’re an NCI (non-consumable initiative) store, which means we have a lot of home furnishings,” Todd said.
The choice to make Dollar General a staple in Deport came due to the company’s understanding of small-town environments.
“Dollar General is a company that I knew was right for Deport when I began pursuing this company when I was first elected at 25. I knew this company was right for our town because Dollar General understands something profound about towns and areas like Deport,” Francis said. “Small towns are made of strong, hard working people that are the backbone and the heart of America. When a company as great as this one takes this time to invest in us this company is saying that we are important, we matter, and that when you invest in the heartland and the backbone of America we all thrive together.”
The store is open from Sunday to Saturday, 8 a.m to 10 p.m.
