Across the country, all modes of work have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which continues to challenge the nation’s businesses. Local farmers, however, say they’ve largely been spared by the virus.
For many local growers in Northeast Texas, the virus hasn’t had nearly the same impact as it has on other industries, local farmer Rex West said. This is due in large part to the fact that the pandemic has not hindered farmers from tending to their crops.
“Most people can’t go into work because they’re worried about spreading it, but we don’t really need to worry about that out in the fields,” West said. “We’ve still been able to go out and do our thing, though. Not much has changed for us in that respect since our work keeps us relatively isolated.”
Of much greater impact has been the virus’ effect on the market. Throughout the United States, millions of pounds of produce are being destroyed because demand fell and the markets plummeted.
“The market has taken a pretty big hit, for sure,” West said. “The cost of grain had been $3.95 per bushel but because of the coronavirus it fell to $3.15 per bushel. That’s a pretty sizable drop.”
A collapse in parts of the service industry has led to the waste of the produce, as many businesses that gave farmers some of their biggest business were forced to close because of the virus. As a result, restaurants, schools, hotels, sports venues and other businesses that serve food no longer need ingredients, which has in turn caused demand to plummet to as much as half its regular levels.
The crashing of the markets is the worst West said he’s seen since 2011, when a drop in ethanol supply caused the price of grain to fall to half its market value.
Again though, West, said, Lamar County farmers have been mostly spared.
“The markets are falling but we haven’t really been as hurt by that either,” he said. “We harvest in August and September, and hopefully things will have stabilized by that point.
“If things haven’t gotten better by then, there really isn’t much we can do about it. Some years in this industry you don’t make a profit, and it’s just the nature of things.”
