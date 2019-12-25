Since he was a teenager, Hunter Sanders has wanted to help people. It was a drive that led him to take a job with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, where he now works as a patrol sergeant. And it’s a drive that now compels him to run to be the next Precinct 4 constable.
Sanders is challenging Paris Police Capt. Terry Bull in the Republican primary for the seat. Incumbent Constable Rick Easterwood’s name will appear on the ballot, but he has said he is retiring when his current term is up at the end of 2020.
Sanders’ desire to help people stems from an experience he had as a teenager. When he was about 16, he was driving down the road with some friends when they came across a child who had been struck by a car. Sanders and his friends leapt out of their car and administered CPR.
Though the child didn’t make it, the efforts of Sanders and his friends prolonged the child’s life and had a lasting impact on Sanders. He knew he wanted to dedicate his life to helping others. Initially, he weighed the possibilities of either the fire department or law enforcement, and he eventually settled on law enforcement.
He held a handful of jobs before joining the sheriff’s office, including working at Kimberly-Clark. After joining the sheriff’s office, he started out working at the Lamar County Jail.
“Working over at the jail, your main goal is to seek the wellbeing of the inmates,” he said. “Make sure they’re not fighting, make sure they’re being well taken care of and make sure morale is good. Jail is a bad thing and it’s a punishment, but you want it to be as good as it can be to help them be the best they can be.”
After about three years, Sanders got moved from the jail to patrol duty, and the difference was night and day.
“At the jail, you’re often talking to the same people every day, doing a lot of the same things each day,” he said. “On patrol, every day is different and you’re always working with new people.”
Working on patrol has helped Sanders develop his skills to talk to people and listen to their problems.
“You get to talk to the people and you really get to be a part of the community,” he said. “You work to support the farmers and the workers and everyone else who’s a part of these communities. These are my people.”
If elected constable, Sanders said he would commit to helping the sheriff’s office as much as possible.
“The sheriff’s office needs help, and if I’m constable, I want them to know that I will be willing to lend assistance as much as possible,” he said.
Sanders added that he’s worked with Easterwood numerous times as a sheriff’s sergeant, and Easterwood has helped him grow as an officer.
The most challenging part of law enforcement, Sanders said, is when he’s unable to help people as much as he’d like.
“When you have parents fighting over custody of a kid, and one of the parents is refusing to take the kids back to the other, and they’re crying to you, it breaks your heart that your hands are tied and there’s really only so much you can do,” he said. “You have to tell yourself that you did all you could, and the next day will bring new challenges.”
Conversely, the most rewarding part of the job is the support law enforcement receives from the community.
“People here are so supportive of law enforcement,” Sanders said. “Even if you tell them something they don’t want to hear, they’ll understand and they’ll still thank you for your work. That’s truly special and not something you get everywhere.
“With me, what you see is what you get. I love this community and want to serve them as best I can.”
Early voting in the primary election begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28. Primary election day is March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.