The Texas Higher Education Board has announced plans to launch a new program designed to help peace officers pay back student loan debt and help cash-strapped law enforcement offices keep their officers.
“When we received this information, the info was immediately passed on to the officers in our department,” Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
The program allows officers who took at least 60 credit hours at an eligible higher education institution, appointed a full-time peace officer on or after Sept. 1, 2019, and has at least a year’s experience as an officer in Texas, to apply for up to $20,000 in loan repayment assistance over a period of five years.
“Generally, we see candidates that have college hours, but only a few with degrees,” Hundley said. “There have been times in which we did hire someone straight out of an academy who had not been sent to the academy by the department. More often than not, we hire officers and send them to the academy.”
The goal of the program is to incentivize more people into law enforcement, but Hundley said the biggest obstacle to hiring new officers is the pay scale.
“We are close enough to the DFW area that our officers are well aware of the competitive pay scales in that area and the cost of living here is reasonable,” he said. “We have an employment contract in which the officer has to pay the department back for training/hiring costs if they choose to leave before they have been employed for three years.”
If the department chooses to “separate from the officer,” he said, they aren’t required to pay anything back.
“We offer a $5,000 hiring bonus for any officer we hire who is already a certified officer with at least one year of experience,” Hundley said. “We do not have very many takers on that offer. We have lost officers to other departments, even seeing an officer to retire here and go to another law enforcement agency so they will make a good salary, which includes the retirement. Unfortunately, we are also seeing officers who decide to leave the law enforcement service completely and look for other employment opportunities.”
In discussions with other agencies, the number of qualified individuals applying to law enforcement jobs has dropped considerably, he said.
“This department used to seat 80 to 90 applicants for a civil service entry exam,” Hundley said. “(Now) we consider a group of 20 applicants taking the test a real success.”
And, of course, pay is higher the closer applicants get to the Dallas metroplex. An advertisement for the Lewisville police shows officers with one year of experience can start at $74,422, he said.
“A five-year officer with the Paris Police Department is making $48,580. The lower number of people interested in law enforcement, the stiff competition in pay scales and benefits help contribute to openings which are hard to fill,” Hundley said.
Right now, the Paris police have three openings for officers, he said, and three officers are in the middle of field training, leaving the 57-officer department allowe down six. It costs the department $30,000 to train a replacement.
“To get back to where we were is easily going to cost $90,000,” Hundley said. “In the last few months, we have lost three officers. This is not unique to law enforcement. Fire and EMS have the same issues as we do regarding turn over and being blown out on starting pay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.