Paris Police Capt. Terry Bull is running for Lamar County Precinct 4 Constable, and he wants voters to know he brings more than just experience to the race, he said.
“What do people want their police to be now? Listening, de-escalation — I was doing that 30 years ago,” Bull said. “I think there’s a lot more to being a cop than getting out here and arresting somebody, writing somebody a ticket … we should be here to help.”
Bull, captain of the Services Division at Paris Police Department, has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He has worked patrol, criminal investigations and administration; he was certified as a firearms instructor in 1997 and served as the department’s range master for 15 years. He also served on the department’s tactical unit until 2010.
Bull prefers an all-hands-on-deck approach to the constable job and would like to work with partner agencies to serve the county, such as the sheriff’s office, he said.
“Lamar County, just Precinct 4, is a big piece of property,” Bull said. “You try to be seen, you try to be systematically unsystematic so people don’t know exactly where you’re going to be at any time; and you address things so when people call, you take care of business.”
Constables in Texas serve as peace officers and have various responsibilities, including issuing traffic citations, serving warrants and civil papers — such as subpoenas and temporary restraining orders — and acting as bailiffs for Justice of the Peace court. Constables are required to attain 40 hours of continuing education bi-annually, 20 hours of which must be in civil process.
“I’ve worked in every division of the police department, and I’ve learned to treat people as I want to be treated,” Bull said in a press release. “Everyone has the right to be treated with respect. Being a law enforcement officer is more than just making an arrest or writing a ticket; you should have concern and empathy for the lives of others. You never know what their options were.”
Bull has been a Lamar County resident since 1984 when he moved to Paris from the Bogata area. He and his wife have three adult daughters and three grandchildren, he said.
“I’ve actually spent over half my life serving the community I live in,” Bull said in the press release. “I’d like to continue providing service to my friends and neighbors in Precinct 4 of Lamar County.”
