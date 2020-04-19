The coronavirus didn’t stop 90-year-old Naomi Elliott from going to Walmart, and it didn’t stop a surprise birthday celebration in her honor last week.
Determined to celebrate her mother’s birthday, Vicki Eisele pulled off the surprise with the help of her daughter, Raegan, and several friends.
A parade of more than 50 vehicles passed by the house on Misty Lane in Morningside, and Sheriff Scott Cass stopped the parade long enough to sing “Happy Birthday.”
Because of the coronavirus and social distancing, people are turning to innovative ways to celebrate special occasions.
“If I’ve ever been surprised in my life, today was the day,” Naomi said afterward. “I am grateful, but I am grateful most of all for all the friendships we have.”
Daughter Vicki explained she and Raegan came over earlier in the day to bring more than 50 birthday cards, many homemade by friends. When it came time for the parade, the two lured her mother outside to see birthday signs Raegan made earlier.
“I have no idea how they pulled it off,” Naomi said. “I have had some precious things happen to me, but I just never thought about a birthday celebration with everything that is going on.”
Earlier in the day, Leon Elliott, who was also surprised by the afternoon’s event, decorated the fireplace for his wife’s birthday. In addition to a banner from his 90th birthday celebration in December, he placed a 90th birthday sign in a roll of toilet paper as a memento of the coronavirus pandemic.
“At least we have toilet paper,” Naomi said. “Now if we could just find some paper towels.”
Although Vicki has been buying their groceries of late, at Naomi’s insistence, the couple ventured to Walmart recently to get special shampoo for her white hair.
“Lord, we went to Walmart, and we will never, never live it down,” Naomi said. “I needed some shampoo because I can’t go to the beauty shop because of this virus.”
Leon, who does most of the driving in his pickup, said he protested. However, he said, Naomi threatened to come back to the store in her car if he didn’t take her.
“I’ll never go to Walmart again,” Naomi said with a slight eye roll.
Married 29 years, Leon and Naomi each were married to now deceased spouses for 34 years before the couple married in 1991. Together, they have seven children, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
