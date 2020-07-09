Roughly 50 residents of northeast Paris packed a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting earlier this week in protest to a planned 52-unit Pshigoda Foundation apartment complex for senior citizens.
Pshigoda President Wayne Brown presented the case for a zoning change from single family to multi-family on property owned by Harper Six Family Limited Partnership represented by Don “Pinky” Wilson.
After a public hearing that lasted more than an hour Monday night, a newly organized seven-member commission with a newly elected chairman first locked 3-3 against the zoning request and then voted to table a decision until the board’s August meeting.
Newly named board member Austin Anthony joined Clifton Fendley and Francine Neeley in favor of the change with newly named members Cody Adams and Tylesha Ross voting with newly elected chairman Chad Lindsey against. Sims Norment, who completes the seven-member commission, was absent..
The planned complex lies north of Aikin Elementary and south of Home Depot along an abandoned 31st Street NE, north of a single family residential neighborhood that includes Bunker, Medalist Fairway and Briarwood streets.
“There are 92 houses in our neighborhood, and they plan to build 52 apartments behind us with no other access other than to use our street,” Wanda Stevens of Fairway Street said.
About a dozen more residents, who spoke against the zoning request, voiced concerns about increased traffic and safety for a quiet neighborhood, drainage problems and decreased property values. Others spoke of unknowns and what a multi-family zoning might bring in the future, such as multi-story apartment buildings.
Pshigoda Foundation senior complexes make good neighbors, mostly single occupants, Brown said as he noted the foundation manages 200 other units including those on East Cherry, Bonham and Clarksville streets.
“We have a large demand for senior citizen housing and a requirement that residents be 60 years and older,” Brown said. “This development would serve as a buffer between commercial and residential.”
The developer emphasized the property is valuable and “will be developed one way or the other in the future.”
Speaking on behalf of the Harper Partnership, Wilson said the only other option the property owner has is single family housing.
“You are going to have younger families with two cars and more traffic,” Wilson said of at least 41 starter type houses. “That is where the market is.”
Although the current request is for multi-family residential, City Engineer Carla Easton indicated there might be other options such as a planned development, which would require access to a collective roadway such as Collegiate Drive as well as other requirements.
Earlier, Wilson said the Harper group would be open to other options.
“I don’t care if you change the zoning request to a specific use or planned development,” Wilson said. “That’s OK, too. Then people would see exactly how it will be laid out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.