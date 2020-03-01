The long-awaited completion of downtown infrastructure work approved by voters in a 2013 bond vote is one step away, according to Paris officials.
Beginning Monday, workers will begin resurfacing streets in the downtown area by milling off the existing surface and then replacing it with an asphalt overlay, according to city officials.
“Everything, of course, is weather permitting; but I think it will take about two weeks,” Interim City Manager Gene Anderson said Saturday.
The work will require parking in front of businesses to be blocked for two to three days at a time as work progresses first from west to east along Grand Avenue from 4th Street SW across the Plaza on Clarksville Street to 3rd Street SE., according to City Engineer Carla Easton. Workers then will go from 3rd Street SE east to west on Lamar Avenue, across the Plaza to 4th Street SW. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times.
“We are repairing all the pavement that was cut and disturbed when replacing water and sewer lines,” Easton said. “We are happy to be at the end of the downtown work.”
The downtown project was included in a $45 million 2013 Water and Sewer Infrastructure bond, which also included work on Pine Bluff Street and South Church Street, as well as a major sewer project along NE Loop 286 and infrastructure improvements in various other parts of the city.
