A run on toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic has left some shoppers with little choice but to turn to flushable wipes for cleanliness. But before sending them down the drain, plumbers and wastewater officials want people to think twice.
That’s because despite their name, flushable wipes are designed to be stronger than toilet paper, and they don’t break down in water. That means they’re just as likely to clog your pipes as any other kind of wet wipe. That includes disinfectant wipes, cleaning wipes, baby wipes, bathroom wipes, facial or cosmetic wipes, personal hygiene wipes, floor cleaning or dusting wipes, and toilet bowl scrub pads, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District, a regional provider of wastewater collection and treatment.
“They clog the pumps and damage our equipment,” Paris Wastewater Treatment Superintendent Tim Bright said.
So, what should you do with flushable wipes? Toss them in the trash, officials and plumbers said, just like paper towels.
“Flushable wipes should not be placed in the toilet. It makes no difference if you are connected to a city sewer or a septic system,” local retired plumber and Texas Licensed Plumbers co-founder William “Buddy” Heuberger. “Place these items in the trash and properly dispose of the trash. Please do not flush these items.”
