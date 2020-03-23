Flushable Wipe
In this photograph taken, Friday, Sept. 20, 2013, in Middlesex, N.J., Rob Villee, executive director of the Plainfield Area Regional Sewer Authority in New Jersey, holds up a wipe he flushed through his test toilet in his office. Increasingly popular bathroom wipes, thick, premoistened towelettes that are advertised as flushable, are creating clogs and backups in sewer systems around the nation. The problem has gotten so bad in this upstate New York town that frustrated sewer officials traced the wipes back to specific neighborhoods, and even knocked on doors to break the embarrassing news to residents that they are the source of a costly, unmentionable mess. An industry trade group this month revised its guidelines on which wipes can be flushed, and has come out with a universal stick-figure, do-not-flush symbol to put on packaging. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A run on toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic has left some shoppers with little choice but to turn to flushable wipes for cleanliness. But before sending them down the drain, plumbers and wastewater officials want people to think twice.

That’s because despite their name, flushable wipes are designed to be stronger than toilet paper, and they don’t break down in water. That means they’re just as likely to clog your pipes as any other kind of wet wipe. That includes disinfectant wipes, cleaning wipes, baby wipes, bathroom wipes, facial or cosmetic wipes, personal hygiene wipes, floor cleaning or dusting wipes, and toilet bowl scrub pads, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District, a regional provider of wastewater collection and treatment.

“They clog the pumps and damage our equipment,” Paris Wastewater Treatment Superintendent Tim Bright said.

So, what should you do with flushable wipes? Toss them in the trash, officials and plumbers said, just like paper towels.

“Flushable wipes should not be placed in the toilet. It makes no difference if you are connected to a city sewer or a septic system,” local retired plumber and Texas Licensed Plumbers co-founder William “Buddy” Heuberger. “Place these items in the trash and properly dispose of the trash. Please do not flush these items.”

For tips, visit www.DefendYour

DrainsNorthTexas.com.

