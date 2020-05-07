Expect this year’s swimming season at the city-owned Paris Aquatic Center to get a late start even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday pools could open as early as Friday.
City Manager Grayson Path said to expect a probable four-week delay from the usual Memorial Day opening.
“It came as a surprise,” Path said Wednesday about the governor’s announcement. “If there is any way we can open the pool, we will do so because I know it’s important to lots of folks.”
After checking with Mayor Steve Clifford for his medical opinion about opening, and Finance Director Gene Anderson about budget implications due to a 25% occupancy limit, Path said he is moving forward.
Already a city-subsidized amenity, cutting pool use to 25% of occupancy will mean reduced revenue.
“We’ve looked at the budget, and I think we can manage because the pool will not be opened as long,” Path said. “Labor is the greatest expense.”
Getting lifeguards hired, trained and on the job will be the largest hurdle, Path said.
“We are going to need to advertise because high schools are closed and that’s where the city recruits its lifeguards,” Path said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.