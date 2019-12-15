The League of Women Voters of Texas says that nearly 80% of county election websites in the state are not secure, according to reports from KUT 90.5. A quick online search shows Red River Valley websites are included in that number.
The nonpartisan league’s president, Grace Chimene, told the radio station that she was “shocked” at the lack of website security demonstrated in Texas. The league found that 201 of the 254 county election websites don’t signal in their URLs that the website is secure. All of the Fannin, Lamar, Delta, River River County elections sites are unsecured URLs.
The group’s report comes months after multiple rural Texas
counties were hacked by ransomware attacks. Hackers locked county officials out of their own networks and demanded as much as $2.5 million for access.
Some local offices are taking measures to increase security. The Lamar County Elections Office undergoes an annual state review before election season begins, the office said. Inspection includes general procedure, such as the handling of ballots, as well as its website and cyber-security. A local judge just signed off on the request to review last week, the office said.
The Fannin County Elections Office also undergoes an annual state review, and completed its most recent review in March, Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar said. But Biggar has another concern: voter registration.
“Honestly, I’d be more concerned about the voter registration roll. It’s easier to hack,” she said.
But, Biggar pointed out, voters still need photo ID to vote on site. The county office has a “heightened awareness” of security this election season, she said. Staff continuously upgrade their equipment and systems.
Delta County’s site also shows an unsecure URL, but staff said no special security measures were being taken this election season.
Calls to Red River County Elections Office went unreturned.
Texas Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Stephen Chang told the radio station the office will use $24 million in federal Help America Vote Act funds to boost local government election security and improving voter database infrastructure. However, Chang said the work will not be complete before Texas’ 2020 primary in March. Chimene told KUT 90.5 she wants security issues addressed before early voting begins Feb. 18.
