CLARKSVILLE — Several streets throughout the city need repairs, city officials agree, and on Tuesday, City Council began the process of fixing several of them.
The council agreed to bid out work to be done on Grove Street, Cheatham Street and Houston Street, and to come up with three more streets in need of work, to be decided upon at the next meeting.
The primary problem is that streets have become torn up after years of travel by garbage trucks and other large vehicles, utilities director Matthew McAdoo said. Code enforcement officer Damien Carrasco added that those streets were chosen because they see heavy activity from school buses.
“It’s just what happens after years and years of heavy travel, but it’s not like we can’t have garbage collection,” he said. “These are streets that have gotten beyond the patching that my crew can do, and it’s just gotten to a point that we need to do something about it.”
Other streets suffer from drainage and runoff problems that need to be addressed, McAdoo said.
“With not having drains properly dug for water to stay off the streets, that creates more of a problem too,” he said.
Council member James Ellis said he understands how bad several city streets have gotten, since he lives on one that is in need of work.
City Manager Julie Arrington said it will take her roughly six to eight weeks to put together a bid packet, and she hopes to see construction start in spring or summer of 2020.
“We do need to get started, and we’re ready for contractors to work it into their schedule,” Mayor Ann Rushing said.
City crews have worked to patch the streets, McAdoo said, but he believes the time has come for larger repairs.
“The idea is to piecemeal it,” he said. “We’ll do three roads here, three roads there. Before you know it, we’ll start having really good streets.”
