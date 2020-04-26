Prairiland ISD will spend roughly a half million dollars to revamp the school’s baseball, softball and practice fields, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
Trustees approved a contract with Angela Sports Fields of Fort Worth for $497,000 at a meeting last week, the lowest of two bids submitted with the other company in the $800,000 range, Ballard said.
Both the baseball and softball fields will be raised to provide better drainage with new sprinkler systems installed. The practice field, which already has an adequate sprinkler system, will be leveled.
“It’s been more than 25 years or more since these fields have had any major work and water just sits on them,” Ballard said. “We are also going to spruce them up a bit.”
In other action, trustees accepted the resignation of Jennifer Dorsey, a third-grade teacher at the Deport campus, and the retirement of Kay Klein, business manager.
