The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated some local counties as primary natural disaster areas, allowing farmers in those counties and neighboring areas to apply for federal aid in the form of emergency loans.
“This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters,” according to a release from the department. “Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.”
Primary counties in Northeast Texas for excessive moisture are Bowie, Franklin and Red River, allowing agriculture producers in contiguous counties like Delta, Hopkins and Lamar counties to also apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these loans is March 2, 2021, and the Farm Service Agency will review all applications. For more information, go online at farmers.gov/recover or contact the Lamar County Farm Service Agency at 201 N. Collegiate Dr., Ste. 500 or call 903-784-6679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.