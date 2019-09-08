Honey Grove will consider and pass its annual budget and tax rate at its city council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. 

The council will also discuss a property tax increase, purchases for the utility department and the annual $1668 contribution to the Fannin County Children’s Center. 

The council meets in City Hall, 633 N. 6th St. in Honey Grove. 

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

