Attorneys selected a five-man, seven-woman jury Tuesday for the trial of 39-year-old Bryan Keith Lynch of Roxton.
Lynch is accused of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and second degree indecency with a child by sexual contact. His testimony is set to begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in Sixth District Court.
Lynch has been in jail since Jan. 3 on a $100,000 bond. He was arrested as part of a police investigation into a September 2017 incident and was indicted Feb. 14, according to police and court records.
Court-appointed attorney Nick Stallings represents the defense and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake represents the state in his case.
