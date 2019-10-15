Paris police will increase surveillance for drug activity at hotels identified as “hot spots” as a result of Paris City Council action at Monday’s meeting.
Councilors gave Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley 90 days to try community policing rather than council passing a city ordinance similar to one in Grand Prairie that would require inspections and action by all hotels in the city.
“I would like to go to the motels that are creating the problem with enforcement on the ongoing criminal activities and not come up with another city ordinance that would impact hotels that are trying to work the best they can,” Hundley said.
At a Sept. 9 meeting, the council instructed the police chief to consult with the city attorney and return with a suggested ordinance, an instruction business owner Deanna Nicholson reminded councilors about in public forum at the Monday afternoon meeting. Nicholson first approached Hundley about the Grand Prairie ordinance in May and emailed information about the work of the International Crime Free Association to council members.
“This letter, as I read it, is basically a rebuttal of what was asked of him,” Nicholson said, referring to an agenda packet od of community policing before considering an ordinance.
“Instead, he prefers to pass it on to a crime prevention officer along with policing as a community effort. Now we are in the fourth quarter of the year when crime hits us the heaviest, and Mr. Hundley has not given the council or the city any tools to work with.”
Instead of an ordinance, the police chief asked for a 90-day period to try traditional police work and an attempt to change a management practice in place at hotels with the highest criminal activity. Noting the highest criminal activity coincides with hotels that accept cash without both photo identification and a major credit card, Hundley said he would like to approach those owners to encourage a change in policy.
“Hotels here in town that use a major credit card along with a photo ID do not have the calls for service that the other four have,” Hundley said of the top four hotels with the highest ratio of service calls to rooms during a period from Sept. 1, 2018 to Sept. 1, 2019. “The problem is not with the physical plant; the problem is with management that wants to accept cash from anybody and allow them to stay there … no matter what they do.”
In answer to a question by Councilor Renae Stone, Hundley said he plans to talk with the managers of the hotels with the largest ratio of calls for service during the past 12 months.
“I am cognizant of the fact we are depending on somebody to cooperate with us,” Hundley said. “If they don’t cooperate then we will be back, I can assure you of that, but I would like to get voluntary compliance with the law instead of adding another city ordinance.”
Affirming Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal’s assessment that about 25% of the city’s 13 hotels are causing problems, Hundley said with an ordinance similar to the one passed in Grand Prairie all hotels would have to be inspected.
“We have laws that cover this situation now,” Councilor Clayton Pilgrim said, adding an ordinance would affect everyone abiding by the law already. “Chief, how many years of law enforcement experience do you have? I have none, and I am going to rely on you to push us in the right direction.”
Hundley guaranteed he would be back before the council if he sees little or no reduction in crime.
Councilor Linda Knox asked the chief why the department is just now targeting the problem.
“We’ve got bad spots all over town that we work on,” Hundley answered. “I am not going to try to give you an excuse; we have limited resources and we apply those resources where we have trouble spots.
“This has been identified as a trouble spot that we are putting resources toward.”
