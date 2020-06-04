It took 8 minutes and 46 seconds to galvanize Americans. That’s how long a white Minneapolis police officer pinned an unarmed black man, George Floyd, to the ground with his knee until Floyd was killed May 25.
Following his death, protests have erupted around the country in cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Chicago. Whereas some protests have resulted in the looting of businesses, a Wednesday night protest in Paris of about 100 people remained peaceful.
Paris residents took to the downtown plaza at 6 p.m. to protest Floyd’s death and police brutality and to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Holding signs and chanting phrases like “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” — the words Floyd said as he was pinned to the ground — protestors moved around the fountain together.
As the protest began, attendees gathered on the steps of the fountain and opened with a prayer and statements from those compelled to share. Organizer Carolyn Williams delivered a short speech.
“Enough is enough,” she said. “I’ve been watching protests along with my mother since I was 6 years old, and I’m 66. And nothing’s changed.”
Watching from the sidelines during the speeches was Vanessa Woods, a Paris resident who said she came because she wanted to be a part of making a positive difference.
“I’m trying to make a change,” Williams said. “We need justice, and we need the killings of all of our unarmed black men to stop. We all need to be treated like we’re human.”
According to the nonprofit Mapping Police Violence, black Americans are 2.5 times more likely than whites to be killed at the hands of police. And in Minneapolis in particular — the city where Floyd was killed — the New York Times found that force was used on black residents at seven times the rate of whites.
Woods said changes need to be made from within police departments in order to improve statistics like these.
“(Police officers) need lots of training. They need to learn how to deescalate instead of escalate,” she said.
Among the speakers Wednesday was Earl Hicks II, who paced back and forth in front of the crowd, speaking passionately. He was frustrated to see several police vehicles driving past the protest, but no officers stopping to engage with or show support for the protestors. Hicks hung back by the fountain for a moment as protestors began to move in procession around the square.
“I’ve served this country and I’ve seen injustice, foreign and domestic, and I grew up in places where it was not important because we didn’t have social media and people don’t believe things like this until they see it with their own eyes” Hicks said. “And this incident was the most blatant sign that something needs to be done. I can’t sit idle.”
While Hicks said he supports protests, he hopes politicians, leaders and people from different political persuasions can come together to effect real change.
“We can talk all day long. We can march all day long. But until we all come to the table, and really iron out a plan of how we want to go about ending (police brutality), then we’re not there yet,” he said. “So hopefully this opens the doors to get both sides together — all sides together — and find out how we can make it better for not just black America, but all of America, because Americans are supposed to be a melting pot, and it’s not the first time one race in this nation has been persecuted.”
As protestors marched around the plaza and cars responded with honks of support, a couple sat next to the fountain with masks on. Charles Richards sat on his walker next to his wife Barbara, and while they couldn’t march due to Charles’ limited ability to walk, Barbara said they were adamant about being there. Aside from Barbara getting groceries each month, this was the first time the two had been out in public since the coronavirus outbreak began.
“If we don’t come out and support this movement, people don’t know that we’re supporting it from home,” Barbara said. “The only way they can know is if we come out — and it is an effort. (Charles) can barely walk. We haven’t been out since the coronavirus largely because we worry about if either one of us got it. We’re in our 70s, but in particular (Charles) with his health issues — (we wonder) if he would even survive. But it was worth coming out for this.”
While many protests have been asking for systemic change in police departments across the country, a small change has been made. Initially, the police officer responsible for killing Floyd, Derek Chauvin, as well as the three other officers present, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were fired. After public outcry and protests, Chauvin was charged with third degree murder, which was upgraded to second degree murder. Then as protests continued, the three other officers were charged on Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder.
After several laps around the square, another organizer, Brenda Cherry, sat on a bench with a bottle of water, taking a brief respite from leading the charge. Cherry, a longtime activist in the Paris community, said this was an issue she knew she had to stand up against. She said that while she doesn’t support the looting going on in other cities, she understands that it comes from a place of anger and deep trauma.
“(Protests) shouldn’t have to be that way,” Cherry said. “But in cases like this, where you saw a man slowly choke to death for no reason, you’re going to do anything. And so they turned to rioting. So I’m not going to say that I wouldn’t do the same if it was my son. And it could be my son.”
As the protest began to die down at 8 p.m., Williams joined Cherry on a bench. She said she was elated at the way the evening played out and how many people had showed up.
“(I am) very happy with the way it turned out. I am so happy,” Williams said. “But hopefully as we go on, it’s gonna get bigger and better and bigger and better.”
To stay up to date on future protests, visit either Williams’ or Cherry’s Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.