DETROIT — Visitors to downtown Detroit or Detroit High School campus might have noticed the chrysanthemums and other flowers that now brighten up the streets. The beautification is the early steps of Detroit FFA student Matthew Marquez’s ongoing community service project.
As one of just 10 students selected to participate in the prestigious Texas FFA Ford Leadership Scholar Program, Marquez’s efforts to beautify the town are part of the accompanying community service project.
Though Marquez has been hard at work sprucing up the town, he said there’s more work to be done.
“We’re just waiting for the cold to pass, and then once winter is over we can really pick back up again,” he said.
Though he’s planning all he wants to accomplish with the project, which he’s named Leaving a Legacy, one thing Marquez knows is he definitely wants to plant a garden along the city’s walking trail. He and his fellow FFA students have been growing flowers in the school’s greenhouse to use.
The project is funded through the Detroit FFA and Agriculture Department. Program director Tracy Denny said they hope to have a plant sale in April to help fund the purchase of items needed to help the project flourish.
“First and foremost, the goal is to beautify the town and just make Detroit a happier place,” Marquez said. “But one thing I’ve gotten from it just in the past few weeks is that it will show what the FFA can do for a school and a town, and what it’s done for me, because the FFA has honestly changed my life.”
Marquez said he hopes to finish the project by mid-spring.
Though he’s a senior at Detroit High School and plans to attend Texas A&M after graduating, Denny said his project will leave a lasting legacy.
“Even after he leaves, his impact will be felt,” she said. “Detroit FFA will handle the maintenance and upkeep of the park after he leaves, and future students will be able to get community service hours working on it.
“Matthew is a remarkable young man. He has an incredible work ethic and is always the first to arrive and last to leave. Being his teacher has honestly been an honor.”
