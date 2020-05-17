Despite rain and wind, heads were bowed, prayers were said, names were read and rifles were fired in honor of all law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. Law enforcement officers from across Lamar County gathered Friday evening at the Love Civic Center pavilion to celebrate Peace Officers Memorial Day, the culmination of National Police Officers Week.
Speaking to a crowd of onlookers standing outside of their vehicles, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass offered solemn words of strength for officers.
“May we recognize and honor the brave men and women who wear the badge and gun in the service and the protection of our communities, our cities, our neighborhoods — and not only in our county, but all across this nation,” Cass said. “May God bless them and their families.”
In slow succession, the names of all fallen officers from Lamar County were read, dating back to 1867. The most recent was a mere four years ago. The quietness of the warm evening was broken by Paris Police Department officers firing a three-volley salute in honor of the fallen officers. Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley read a weighty prayer to close the service.
“Heavenly Father, we come before you today as a community united by common bond,” he said. “We’ve come to honor our brothers and sisters who you have taken to the far greater place. They gave their lives while working to protect strangers, protect our families, protect our homes, protect our community.”
Following the service, speakers were taken down, flags were carefully packed away and law enforcement vehicles streamed out of the Civic Center parking lot, lights flashing. Cass and Hundley reflected on the event.
“A lot of officers out there, they share the pain today,” Cass said. “We just didn’t want this day to go by without paying tribute.”
Hundley echoed Cass, stressing the importance of remembering the lives lost and reading their names aloud so they’re not forgotten. For him, the reading of the names is personal.
“Some of these officers whose names we just read — we were there when they died,” he said. “So it brings back some hurt. It brings back some memories.”
Cass and Hundley said while they feel lucky to be able to protect and serve their community, they wouldn’t be where they are without the support of Lamar County residents who rally around law enforcement all year long, not just during National Police Officers Week. Cass recalled a time when local law enforcement officers were in need of body armor. He said within 48 hours, the community had come together to provide 138 protective vests. Both Cass and Hundley said this week, their offices have received countless cookies, pizzas, cards and gifts of appreciation for their service. It’s heartwarming to know they’re cared for.
“It’s an honor to serve,” Cass said. “We’re blessed that they love us and care for us so much.”
