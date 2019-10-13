If you go to Bealls, you will find almost everything in the store on a clearance sale, a sign that a business is closing. But Bealls isn’t closing — at least not permanently.
The store, located at 3512 Lamar Ave., will be temporarily closing around May 2020, store manager Greg Stogsdill said. The store will only stay closed for roughly 10 days while renovations and adjustments to the store’s inventory are made, and will reopen as Gordmans, an off-price retail store and partner to Bealls.
As Gordmans, the store will no longer carry prestige brands, Stogsdill said. The store will also greatly expand its home department and will be significantly adding to its selection of decor, bedding, appliances, luggage and more.
“After the rebrand, the home department will take up about a third of the entire store,” Stogsdill said. “It’s a really significant increase in that area.”
Despite the rebranding, Stogsdill said he was assured that no staff would lose their jobs when the change to Gordmans occurs.
“They’re keeping all the same staff, which is really important,” he said.
And in the meantime, before the switch happens, customers can enjoy some big sales at Bealls. Almost everything in the store is between 10-40% off, Stogsdill said. Fragrances are 10% off, with everything else going up to around 40% off, based on the item.
