RENO — Much needed repairs to Old Clarksville Road will soon begin, as wear and tear along the street has made travel difficult for motorists.
The council voted 4-0 to approve a bid from Anchor Contracting in the amount of $15,000 to perform drainage work on a little more than a mile of road. Councilwoman Amanda Willows was not in attendance.
“They do good work, and this is work that needs to be done,” utilities director Jerry Reavis said of Anchor Contracting to the Reno Streets Commission when presenting them with the bid.
After the meeting, Mayor Bart Jetton said work can be expected to begin in April, when temperatures begin rising again.
The work needed includes filling potholes and deep washboard ruts in the road that makes driving along it difficult. Once the drainage repairs are complete, the city will then begin the work of doing repairs to the road itself, including repaving and restriping.
In other business, the council discussed making possible alterations to two intersections along Pine Mill Road. Councilman Stacey Nichols said there’s confusion at the intersection between Pine Mill Road and Anderson Road, as well as the intersection with Mt. Olive Road.
The three-way Anderson Road intersection, he said, includes a stop sign in one direction, a yield for another direction and nothing for the third direction.
“It’s totally confusing,” Nichols said.
At the Mt. Olive Road intersection, there’s a stop sign going to the north, and then a bend going from east to west makes it difficult to turn onto the road, Jetton said.
“It’s basically enter at your own risk,” he said.
Improving the intersections could prove to be difficult, Nichols said, because most alterations would only serve to make the intersections even more confusing.
Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to send the issue to the Reno Streets Commission, which next meets on Feb. 3.
